‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett cancels concert after hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: Jimmy Buffett performs at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images /Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Jimmy Buffett announced that he has been hospitalized and will be forced to cancel a performance in South Carolina, according to The Los Angeles Times.

According to the “Margaritaville” singer, he had traveled to Boston for a medical checkup and was hospitalized for unspecified health “issues that needed immediate attention.”

Buffett, 76, was set to perform in Charleston on Saturday. He assured fans the concert would be rescheduled.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett continued. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

According to The Los Angeles Times,  Buffett was briefly hospitalized in September “due to health issues,” and had to cancel the rest of his performances for the year.

Buffett had a string of hits including “Margaritaville,” “Fins” and “Come Monday” in the 1970s and 1980s, then turned toward various business ventures such as restaurants, real estate, casinos and cannabis.

Buffett’s net worth as of 2023 is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes.

