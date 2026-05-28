Grizz Chapman, ‘30 Rock’ star, dies at 52

The 7-foot-tall actor, who played a bodyguard on the television sitcom "30 Rock," died on May 22. He was 52.

Grizz Chapman, who appeared in 80 episodes of “30 Rock” as a bodyguard to Tracy Morgan’s character in the television sitcom, died on May 22. He was 52.

[ Read more trending news ]

The 7-foot-tall actor died in his sleep, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His cousin, Donte Harrison, confirmed Chapman’s death in a social media post.

“Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles, but he fought them with strength and dignity until the very end,” Harrison wrote. “A lot of people knew him as the sitcom star from 30 Rock, but we knew the man behind the screen. A good heart, good energy, and somebody who made an impact in this life.

Chapman, who received a kidney transplant during the summer of 2010, needed another one, according to the Mercury News. His height made it difficult, according to his manager, Renee Glicker.

Glicker added that there were other factors involved in the actor’s death.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Chapman’s passing, with Saideh A. Brown, the actor’s longtime representative, confirming his death.

The fictional Grizz often shared scenes with Kevin Brown, who played Tracy Morgan’s other bodyguard, Dot Com, according to People.

“I regret to inform you that Mack Chapman aka Grizz Chapman passed today,” Brown wrote on Facebook. “May he RIP.”

After his role in “30 Rock,” Chapman appeared in “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist” and “The Good Fight,“ People reported.

He also created a sketch series on YouTube called the “Grizz Chroniclez.”

Chapman’s last acting credit came in the 2021 short, “Diving in Stilettos First,” the Mercury News reported. At the time of his death, was in post-production on the film “Use Me: The Life of Guy Whitcam,” according to the newspaper.

©2026 Cox Media Group