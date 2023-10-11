Grazer wins Fat Bear Week

We now know who wears the Fat Bear crown.
When all of the votes were counted, 128 Grazer beat out 32 Chunk to win the championship.
Katmai National Park & Preserve said “The gutsy girl grounded the guy with a gut,” and will be added to the “Hall of Chompions.”
Voters have spoken LOUDLY. (You practically screamed at us.) We have our 2023 #FatBearWeek winner: 128 Grazer! 🥳 The...Posted by Katmai National Park & Preserve on Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Past winners of both the junior and adult competitions include:
- 2014 - 480 Otis
- 2015 - 409 Beadnose
- 2016 - 480 Otis
- 2017 - 480 Otis
- 2018 - 409 Beadnose
- 2019 - 435 Holly
- 2020 - 747
- 2021 - Fat Bear Junior: 132′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2021: 480 Otis
- 2022 - Fat Bear Junior: 909′s yearling. Fat Bear Week 2022: 747
- 2023 - Fat Bear Junior: 806′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2023: 128 Grazer
Fat Bear Week is an annual celebration where bears are voted upon not only for fun to name a champion but to also shine a light on the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.
It also highlights how bears prepare for their months-long hibernation, packing on pounds before they crawl into their cozy spots for a long nap.
Bears have to eat about a year’s worth of food in six months since while they’re sleeping over the next few months they will be using up their fat reserves. The animals end up losing about a third of their body weight.