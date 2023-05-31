Google ends support for first-generation Chromecast

No updates FILE PHOTO: Google no longer is supporting its first-generation Chromecast. (Bulent Esdogan/Getty Images)

If you use a first-generation Chromecast device to cast to your television, you may want to be on the market for a new device.

>> Read more trending news

Google launched the Chromecast a decade ago to allow people to cast from their mobile device or tablet to a television, but the company has recently stopped supporting the first-generation version, PC Mag reported.

It cost $35 when launched in 2013, The Verge reported.

The company posted on its Chromecast support page that since support has ended, “these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance.”

The move should not be a surprise for users as Google stopped releasing updates in 2019, instead, it fixed bugs and security issues.

The last fix was released in November and it was the first in three years, 9 to 5 Google reported.

The Verge speculated that the devices will still function but may not do so forever as the system that drives them upgrades and the first-generation ones are left behind.



