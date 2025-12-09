Golden gathering: Thousands of golden retrievers gather for world record

Golden retrievers
Golden Retrievers and owners gather for a world record in Buenos Aires BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - DECEMBER 8: Hundreds of owners and their Golden Retrievers gather in an attempt to break the world record for the largest meeting of Goldens, in the Bosques de Palermo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 8, 2025. (Photo by Cristina Sille/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
BUENOS AIRES — How many golden retrievers are needed to break a world record?

Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the scene of a gathering of golden retrievers with 2,397 dogs coming together in a park in the capital city.

Reuters said it was called the “Golden Wave.”

As The Associated Press said, the gathering “transformed the park’s grassy expanse into a sea of bright yellow fur.”

The event, which unofficially broke the world record for the largest-ever gathering of golden retrievers, pet the pups, pose for selfies and share their love of the dogs.

Some even dressed for the occasion, with some sporting soccer jerseys, tutus or national flags.

Ten volunteers counted each and every golden retriever there, and it took hours to count and crunch the numbers. The last world record set in Vancouver had 1,685 dogs, but Argentina took the crown, the AP reported.

