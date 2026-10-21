‘Glee’ reboot greenlit

FILE PHOTO: The cast of GLEE poses with a large plaque listing all 300 songs they've performed at the "GLEE" 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. The show has been greenlit for a reboot. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gleeks rejoice. The Ryan Murphy song-centric dramedy “Glee” is getting a reboot and it has found a home.

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Variety reported that Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit the show, which premiered on Fox in 2009. It will be produced by 20th Television, which produced the original, Deadline reported.

The original cast included Lea Michelle, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Darren Chris, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Harry Shum, Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and many more.

The reboot’s casting has not been announced, but Variety surmised that many of the original cast would return.

Murphy recently told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members,” adding, “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

He also confirmed he and collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan had written a script for the new show.

Murphy had alluded to the revival of “Glee” in July, saying, “That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show,’” Deadline reported.

Michelle earlier had told E! News, “I love ‘Glee.’ I will always love ‘Glee.’ I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes," before Murphy had confirmed the show.

Colfer also said he would consider returning, but it would be difficult after the death of castmate Naya Rivera, who drowned in 2020.

“It was a really tough show to do, and it would be really hard to do it now that Naya [Rivera] is gone. But I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no. So I don’t know, but hopefully I’ll have more information and I can actually think about it,” Colfer told Bustle.

Rivera was the show’s third death. Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Monteith died from a drug overdose in 2013 before the end of “Glee,” according to Variety.

The original show currently streams on Hulu and has about 4 million listeners on Spotify, Deadline reported.

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