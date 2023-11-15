Gifts for the troops: Crown Royal to send care packages to military members

Purple Bag Project FILE PHOTO: Crown Royal is allowing people to send care packages to the military. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for BET)

Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal may be known for its iconic purple bag. Now the company is stuffing those bags with care packages for the military.

>> Read more trending news

It’s called - what else - The Purple Bag Project and the company is asking people to pack a bag online for free.

The distiller has partnered with Packages From Home to send care packages to military members who are serving around the world.

So far, they’ve packed more than one million bags.

All you have to do is visit pack.crownroyal.com and enter your age to make sure you’re 21 years old or older.

Then, you click the “pack a bag online” button and select four items to put in the package. The items you can select from are beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein or granola bars and tea. They are all items, according to the company that are the most requested and most needed items for members of our armed forces.

You can also add a personal message.

Finally, you have to complete the reCAPTCHA and prove that you’re not a robot before hitting submit.

The program will run through Dec. 31 or while supplies last.

You can also make monetary donations to Packages From Home or request a package be sent to someone serving overseas.