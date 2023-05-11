‘General Hospital’ actor Jacklyn Zeman dies

Jacklyn Zeman FILE PHOTO: Jacklyn Zeman attends the winners walk for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Lifestyle at Associated Television Int'l Studios on July 18, 2021 in Burbank, California. Zeman died at the age of 70. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A 45-year veteran of afternoon soap operas has died.

Jacklyn Zeman was 70, The Associated Press reported.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of “General Hospital” announced Zeman’s death, writing on Twitter, “I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman.

“Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and a true professional that brought so much positive energy with her work.”

On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. pic.twitter.com/DxGdjYavab — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

Both ABC Entertainment and “General Hospital” released a statement reading: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones,” the AP reported.

Zeman was born in 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey. She began acting in school productions when she was a teen. After high school she moved to Venezuela, working as a dancer. She eventually moved back to the States to attend New York University, majoring in pre-med. She dropped out when she got offered a contract for “One Life to Live.” A three day-stint on the soap became a year-long job as Lana McClain.

Zeman left “One Life to Live,” checking into her role in “General Hospital,” where she was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards.

She was also a Playboy Bunny to pay for college and had other roles in commercials, “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion” and the ABC afterschool special “Montana Crossroads,” according to IMDB.

Zeman was cast in “General Hospital” in 1977 as Barbara Jean, also known as Bobbie. She was the younger sister of Luke Spencer, who was played by Anthony Geary.

She appeared on more than 880 episodes and played the character until her death, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Bobbie’s storyline involved her being a teen prostitute who had given up a baby for adoption. She eventually became a nurse at the titular hospital.

“Bobbie has been a fascinating person for me to play,” Zeman said in 1982, according to the AP. “I get to do... all the things that most women think about but wouldn’t dare.”

Zeman leaves behind two daughters, Entertainment Tonight reported.

