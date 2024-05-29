Gabby Douglas pulls out of US Championships, ending bid for Paris Olympics

Gabby Douglas Gabby Douglas looks on before the 2024 Core Hydration Classic at XL Center on May 18, 2024, in Hartford, Connecticut. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from the U.S. gymnastics championships.

The U.S. gymnastics championships is set to take place this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, according to ESPN.

Douglas reportedly suffered an ankle injury earlier this week while training. Her injury ends her bid to possibly make the Paris Olympic team for 2024. According to The Associated Press, Douglas had been trying to make a comeback in the sport after an eight-year break.

At the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut about two weeks ago, she made her first appearance at a major meet for the U.S., the AP reported.

“I love this sport and I love pushing my limits,” Douglas told ESPN. “I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for.”

Douglas is the first Black woman to win an all-around gymnastics title at the Olympics, according to the AP. She won team golds in 2012 and 2016 and an all-around title in London. Douglas left gymnastics after the Rio Games in 2016. She never officially announced that she was retiring but many believed that she was done competing, USA Today reported.

It took a few years for her but she realized she missed the sport and wanted to end her gymnastics career her way. She began training at WOGA, which is a gym owned by 2008 Olympic champion Nastia Liukin’s parents, USA Today reported. She confirmed last summer that she was training by sharing video clips doing so.

“Regardless of the outcome, I want to make sure I end on love and joy instead of hating something that I love,” Douglas said, according to USA Today.

