Freddie Mercury’s collection of ‘clutter’ highlights Sotheby’s September auction

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s soaring, unforgettable voice made “We Are The Champions” the anthem that still lives on in sports arenas around the globe.

He wrote it by hand on nine pieces of British Midland Airways stationery, expected to sell for $250,000 to $375,000 in September when Sotheby’s puts what Mercury called his “exquisite clutter” on the auction block, The Associated Press reported.

He left the belongings to close friend Mary Austin when he died in 1991 of AIDS-related illness. Austin kept it pretty much as Mercury left it in his London mansion. She said it was a hard decision but she felt it was time to let the 1,500 items go, the AP reported.

Some of the broad collection includes the crown and robe he wore onstage when he sang “God Save the Queen” for the last time to end the band’s final live performance in 1986, according to The Guardian. The crown is based on St. Edward’s Crown, which will be featured at the coronation of King Charles III in May. It’ll set you back $75,000 to $100,000.

Art prints or works on paper by Matisse and Picasso, as well as many other of Mercury’s favorite famous artists, are among the treasures.

For the budget-conscious, there’s his silver mustache comb, expected to go for $500 or $600.

Highlights of the collection will be exhibited in New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong over the summer. There will be a public exhibition in London starting Aug. 5 and closing Sept. 5, which would have been Mercury’s 77th birthday. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to charity, Sotheby’s said.

