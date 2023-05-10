Frank Kozik, graphic artist who designed album covers, toys, dead at 61

Frank Kozik: Frank Kozik was an influential graphic designer who created album covers, posters and toys. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Kidrobot)

Frank Kozik, a graphic artist who created album covers and later turned his talents toward designing collectibles and toys, died Saturday. He was 61.

Kozik’s death was confirmed on his official Instagram account by his wife, Sharon, who said his passing was “unexpected.” No cause of death was given, Variety reported.

“Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in,” his wife wrote. “He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express.”

Born on Jan. 9, 1962, in Madrid, Spain, Frank Kozik was raised in Sacramento, California, CBS News reported.

A self-trained artist, Kozik got his start creating show posters for punk bands in Austin, Texas, where he was living after serving in the U.S. Air Force, the news network reported.

Saddened to hear the news about the very untimely death of Frank Kozik.



He was a huge influence on the early days of Rocket, so much so he designed our first logo.



A huge and sad loss for DIY art and culture.



Rest In Power Frank pic.twitter.com/LlqjXIliJm — Rocket Recordings (@RocketRecording) May 10, 2023

He expanded his concert posters to include bands like Pearl Jam, Green Day, Nirvana, The White Stripes, the Beastie Boys and Neil Young, Variety reported. He also directed several music videos, including Soundgarden’s “Pretty Noose.”

Kozik founded his own record label, Man’s Ruin Records, designing most of the artwork for the company’s artists. That included the Sex Pistols and the debut single of Queens of the Stone Age, according to Variety.

So sorry to hear of the passing of @frankkozik one of his first posters was #pigface in 1991 which he graciously allowed us to reproduce a couple of years ago. rip brother pic.twitter.com/1l4QTJNwmN — Martin Atkins (@marteeeen) May 10, 2023

After moving to San Francisco, Kozik closed down the label and switched to designing fine art and collectible toys, CBS News reported. He partnered with Kidroboy and served as its chief creative officer, the news organization reported.

Kozik designed “Smorkin Labbit,” a chubby rabbit figure that invariably had a cigarette hanging from its mouth, Variety reported. His collaborated his line of Labbit characters with Marvel and D.C. to create superhero-inspired toys, according to the entertainment news website.

