Former MLB manager, coach, catcher, and exec Pat Corrales dies at 82

Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles skyline cityscape panorama aerial Dodger Stadium was the last MLB home for 64-year pro baseball veteran player, manager, coach, and executive, who has died at age 82. (dszc/Getty Images)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pat Corrales, the first Mexican-American manager in Major League Baseball, passed away at 82 at his home in Big Canoe, Georgia, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced.

Corrales spent more than 64 years in professional baseball as a player, manager and most recently a front-office executive for the Dodgers, according to MLB.com.

He was a catcher for the Phillies, Cardinals, Reds, and Padres. He managed the Rangers beginning with the last game of the 1978 season, then two years later moved on to skipper the Phillies and Cleveland. He coached with the Yankees, the Braves under Bobby Cox, and the Nationals, MLB.com reported.

He joined the Dodgers as an exec in 2012 and was special assistant to the general manager at the time of his passing.

Corrales was a journeyman player, but shined in his post-playing career that spanned six decades.


