Foo Fighters name Josh Freese as new drummer for upcoming tour

Josh Freese: Veteran drummer Josh Freese will pick up the sticks for the Foo Fighters for their upcoming tour. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Josh Freese has been tapped as the new drummer for the Foo Fighters for their upcoming tour, the group announced on Sunday during a free livestream event.

Freese, 50, will replace longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in a Bogota, Colombia, hotel in March 2022 while the group was touring in South America, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The band will launch its first tour without Hawkins on Wednesday in Gilford, New Hampshire, according to Variety.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl formally introduced Freese after showing a video clip teasing potential A-list drummers, including Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee of Motley Crue and Tool’s Danny Carey, according to Rolling Stone.

Freese is a longtime session drummer who has played with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Sting, Weezer, Devo and Paramore, the magazine reported. Through the years, Freese has played with different musicians on more than 300 recordings ranging from pop, rock ‘n’ roll to country, Variety reported.

Sunday’s event was not the Foo Fighters’ first live performance since Hawkins died, the Times reported. In September 2022 the band headlined a pair of tribute concerts for their late drummer.

The band’s 11th studio album, “But Here We Are,” is scheduled to be released on June 2.

