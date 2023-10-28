Florida man accused of hiding drugs in ‘candy stash’

Drug candy: Florida deputies said they found drugs packaged in wrappers that resembled popular brands of candy. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween.

A Florida man accused of drug possession attempted to hide his stash by packaging it in items that appeared to resemble common candy items, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Torah Charlson, 23, of Spring Hill, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with trafficking cocaine of 28 grams or more, trafficking in a controlled substance (hashish), possession of a fiream by a felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of paraphernalia and personal possession and sale of a controlled substance, according to Hernando County online court records.

According to the sheriff’s office, the residence Charlson was staying at in Spring Hill had been under investigation since March. When Charlson, a convicted felon, answered the door on Tuesday, deputies said they detected an “overwhelming smell” of marijuana.

Deputies said that Charlson allegedly admitted that there was marijuana inside the home, but he was not running a “grow house,” the sheriff’s office said.

Charlson also allegedly said he had a roommate, but deputies found no evidence of such a person in the residence.

According to deputies, Charlson asked if he could collect his items and leave the property. Told that he could, the man picked up his car keys and what appeared to be a rolled marijuana joint, the sheriff’s office said. Because he had taken possession of the cigarette in front of deputies, Charlson was detained.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant and discovered what appeared to be candy items but had different brand names.

Some of the packaging included popular sweets that were renamed “Milky Weed,” “Kush Kat” and “Skittlez (Medicated),” the Miami Herald reported.

“Many of the drug items were packaged in a way to represent common everyday candy items, similar to the way they would appear in a retail store,” the sheriff’s office said.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered 24.3 pounds of marijuana, 90 pounds of hashish (with packaging), 84 Xanax pills, 10 ounces of powder cocaine and paraphernalia. Deputies also found a Glock 19 9mm pistol with a 30-round magazine with ammunition and a Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charlson remains in the Hernando County Jail. Bail was set at $120,000, online records show.

Spring Hill is located 50 miles north of Tampa and approximately 80 miles west of Orlando.