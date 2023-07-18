Florida deputy killed in Christmas Eve shootout

Killed: Cpl. Ray Hamilton of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office died from his injuries after he was struck by a bullet during a shootout. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call in the Panhandle city of Fort Walton Beach, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Cpl. Ray Hamilton, a five-year veteran of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, died after being shot shortly after 3 p.m. CST, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Hamilton, a member of the sheriff’s office special response team, was responding to a domestic violence incident at a home in Fort Walton Beach when the suspect refused to leave and began firing shots out of a window, WEAR-TV reported.

Hamilton was struck by a bullet and was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Timothy Price-Williams, 43, was struck by return fire from deputies, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported. Price-Williams was struck in his arm, and deputies said his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

After being treated, Price-Williams was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of premeditated murder, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the OCSO, dedicated to protecting others,” Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement. “We appreciate the endless stream of words of support that have come in for his family and his co-workers as we face this heartbreaking loss of a profoundly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero.”

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!