Firefighters help rescue kitten from car engine compartment

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SARASOTA, Fla. — A kitten was safely removed from a car Friday in Sarasota, Florida after fire crews happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Sarasota County Fire Department on Facebook said they were flagged down on Lockwood Ridge Road about a cat that was possibly stuck in the engine compartment of a car.

The fire crew was returning from a call when they were flagged down, WFLA reported.

Lt. Van Fleet and Firefighter/Paramedic Burns searched the car and after some time was able to find the kitten, the news outlet reported.

The kitten was safely removed from the car and given to animal services, according to WFLA.

“It’s always a good day when we can help our friends,” said the fire department.

