Fire, explosion damage paint plant

A paint plant in Texas went up in flames early Monday morning.

KXAS reported the fire, which was followed by an explosion, happened at the Sherwin Williams Paint Plant in Garland at about 1:45 a.m.

The blast was felt miles away from the property, KDFW reported.

“All we saw was this big explosion, this big fireball. I mean, the whole plant at Sherwin Williams was engulfed in flames,” Dave Casper, an employee at a nearby business, told KDFW.

“I went right into reactive mode. Whenever you hear a blast or a disaster like that you just, your adrenaline kicks in and you just take what you believe is the right thing to do every time,” Casper told the news station. “We’re probably 150 feet away from where the blast took place so we’re not that far. The building is only about 50 feet on the other side of the fence from our location. So, there’s not much room between us.”

The blaze forced the closures of major roads in the area as firefighters and hazmat crews battled the blaze, the cause of which was not known on Monday morning.

It was contained but crews were on the scene putting out hot spots.

All employees were accounted for and there was only one injury, which was treated at the scene, ABC News reported. KDFW reported that the injured person was eventually transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

People in the area are being told to stay inside if they can because of the burning chemicals, but the health department will determine if there are air quality issues.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire, WOAI reported.