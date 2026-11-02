FDA issues warning concerning Once Upon A Farm toddler snacks

The FDA is warning against serving Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels toddler snacks due to choking risk.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory to not buy or serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars because they could pose a choking hazard.

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The advisories cover all flavors, quantities, and varieties, including all lot codes and expiration dates.

The FDA said there have been several reports of toddlers having a complete airway obstruction and being unable to breathe.

When chewed, the snacks can form a dry, sticky mass that may not dislodge with back blows or the Heimlich maneuver.

The FDA informed the company about the issue, and the company has agreed to initiate a recall.

The Once Upon a Tractor snacks were sold nationwide at several stores such as Costco, Target and Walmart. They were also sold by Amazon and some third-party vendors.

If you have the snacks, the FDA advises you not to serve them and to throw them away instead.

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