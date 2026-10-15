FBI, US Postal Inspection Service investigate suspicious letters sent to election offices

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation hangs on the outside of the bureau's Edgar J. Hoover Building. The agency is investigating the apparent mailing of suspicious letters to election offices in several states. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service launched an investigation into suspicious letters sent to election offices in several states weeks before the Nov. 3 general election.

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The Associated Press reported that the letters had “suspicious substances” and were also allegedly sent to congressional offices.

The Senate Sergeant at Arms informed the Senate about the issue, which appears to be isolated to the upper chamber. House officials are monitoring the situation.

Officials in Louisiana and Oklahoma received mail with a powdery white substance on Tuesday, which forced an evacuation and a law enforcement response, CNN reported.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a statement: “We want to assure Oklahoma voters that today’s incident does not impact our ability to conduct elections. Election officials remain committed to ensuring safe and secure elections.”

Louisiana Secretary of State spokesperson Trey Williams said the employee who opened the package was not hurt but was taken to an emergency room as a precaution, NBC News reported. Williams said there was no evidence of “harmful substances.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Wednesday that his office was the “intended recipient” of a suspicious letter, but the Postal Service intercepted it, according to CNN.

The FBI released a statement Wednesday night saying that “a series of suspicious mailings” has been sent to “various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said they were “deeply concerned.”

“As we have each stated in the past, threats against election officials and workers have no place in our democracy,” a joint statement said. “Those who administer our elections should never fear for their safety while carrying out their essential duties.”

This is not the first time suspicious mail has been sent to election officials.

Packages containing powder were sent to election officials in at least six states in 2024 weeks before the presidential election, CNN reported. NBC News said at least 20 states were targeted at that time.

The FBI has a one-page advisory for anyone who may receive any type of suspicious package or letter, saying you should avoid handling it, don’t shake or bump it, isolate the item and look for indicators, do not open it and call 911.

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