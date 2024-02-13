Father fatally shot during custody exchange of 4-year-old daughter

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A child custody exchange in Colorado turned deadly on Sunday when the father of a 4-year-old was fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Church, 26, of Colorado Springs, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a call at about 3 p.m. MST on Sunday in Parker, an unincorporated area of Elbert County.

The victim was identified as Michael Bolan, 36, of Parker, The Denver Gazette reported. He had gone to a gas station for a custody exchange with his former girlfriend in the community located 25 miles southeast of Denver, USA Today reported.

The sheriff’s office said Bolan and Church allegedly had an argument that escalated, according to KUSA-TV. A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the two men were fighting and that one man, identified as Church, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Bolan, the television station reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy responding to the scene began life-saving measures for the victim, who had been shot in the chest. Elizabeth Fire Rescue personnel arrived and took over CPR efforts and Bolan was taken to Advent Health Parker, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Church is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20, KUSA reported.

