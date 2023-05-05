Father charged after 4-year-old son dies with suspicious injuries A man has been charged after his son died from trauma-related injuries in Portland, Oregon, police say. (Portland Police Bureau/Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been charged after his son died from trauma-related injuries in Portland, Oregon, police say.

In a news release, Portland Police Bureau said on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. officers were called out to assist paramedics with an emergency call in the Piedmont Neighborhood. Once officers arrived, they found a child with serious injuries. The child was also found unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Child Abuse Team and Homicide Unit detectives were called out to the scene for the investigation, KPTV reported.

The child’s father, Marquavious Dovontae Ware, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment, KPTV reported.

Ware reportedly has a violent criminal history, the news outlet reported.

Police say the medical examiner will confirm the child’s identity as well as cause and manner of death.