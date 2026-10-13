Falcon 9 launch creates ‘jellyfish cloud’

Space Jellyfish A view of the Falcon 9 "jellyfish cloud" taken by WSB's Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan on Tuesday morning.
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 launch put on quite a show in the dark morning sky over several states.

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The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:33 a.m. ET Tuesday, WFTV reported.

While most rocket launches are awe-inspiring, this one was different.

It created a “jellyfish” cloud as exhaust spread through the atmosphere, and hot gas and water vapor expanded, forming tiny ice crystals.

The sun lit the crystals from below the horizon, making it look like a giant jellyfish.

The phenomenon wasn’t isolated to central Florida. Georgia also saw the noctilucent cloud, WSB reported.

It was also seen in the Dayton, Ohio, area, WHIO said.

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