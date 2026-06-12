Facebook, Instagram users report outages; platforms back online

Meta logo on smartphone screen and Facebook logo background
Offline: File photo: Meta was experiencing an outage on Friday, with Facebook and Instagram down for approximately an hour. (Sai - stock.adobe.com)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Users of Facebook and Instagram were experiencing issues logging into the social media platforms for about an hour on Friday morning, according to outage tracking websites.

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Users of the platforms, which are owned by Meta, began reporting outages at about 9:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.

As the morning progressed, even DownDetector appeared to have some issues, displaying a “404 - Page Not Found” message when users navigated to its site.

Facebook users were experiencing a long delay, finally receiving a message that stated “We’re working on it.”

Facebook and Instagram were both operational again by 10:20 a.m. ET.

It was unclear what caused the glitch.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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