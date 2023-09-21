‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud’s cause of death released

Cause of death released FILE PHOTO: Angus Cloud attends as Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Host Fête September 9 Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. The Alameda County Coroner's Office said Cloud died from an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has released its findings into what killed “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud.

Variety reported that Cloud died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. TMZ reported that benzodiazepine was also found.

Cloud was pronounced dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California on the morning of July 31. He died a week after his father had been buried after dying from cancer.

A person who said they were close to the family told TMZ that Cloud had suicidal thoughts after his father’s funeral in Ireland and that he was staying with family trying to work through his grief. Cloud’s mother, Lisa, denies her son was suicidal. Cloud had attended an album release party days before his death, appearing to be in a good mood.

His family had asked for privacy as they mourned Cloud’s death, E! News reported.

Cloud had appeared in “North Hollywood” and “The Line” along with “Euphoria,” which he was expected to reprise his role in the third season as drug dealer Fezco, Variety and E! News reported.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO said, according to Variety. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

He had also been cast in “Scream 6.”

Cloud also found fame off the screen after being featured in Puma photo shoots and Paris Fashion Week shows, sitting in the front row. He was named brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances in 2022.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

