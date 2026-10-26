Eric Bauza, modern-day voice of ‘Looney Tunes’ characters, dies at 46

The voice actor, the "modern-day voice" of "Looney Tunes" characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died on Oct. 25. HE was 46.

Eric Bauza, an Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern day voice behind beloved “Looney Tunes” characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died on Sunday. He was 46.

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Variety reported that Bauza died as a result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.

Bauza’s family issued a brief statement on his official Instagram page stating that he had “passed away suddenly.”

“Eric was a unique and versatile voice actor who was loved by everyone he knew and worked with,” his manager, Judy Coppage, told NBC News in an email. “His sudden passing is a shock to all of us, and he will be deeply missed. It’s a profound loss for his family, the animation industry and his fans.

“The pleasure of watching him succeed and excel to become one of the most accomplished voices in animation was rewarding and thrilling.”

In addition to Bugs and Daffy, Bauza voiced venerable “Looney Toons” characters such as Elmer Fudd, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, Road Runner and others, Variety reported.

He had more than 400 acting credits, including this year’s “Looney Tunes” film, “Coyote vs. Acme,” according to the entertainment news website.

Thank you Eric for giving our favorites their “voice.” His excitement and love for them was always evident, his passion undeniable. Saddened to hear of this sudden, tragic news. My heart and thoughts are with Eric’s family and loved ones. RIP Eric Bauza. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 26, 2026

His first credit came in 2001, in “The Ripping Friends.” According to Variety, he lent his voice to characters in “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Chowder,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Fanboy & Chum Chum.”

His voice can be heard in 2026 projects such as Chibiverse,” “Minions & Monsters,” “Forgotten Island,” “Rick and Morty,” “Superkitties” and “Avatar: Seven Havens.”

The Canadian-American won three Emmy Awards between 2022 and 2025 for his work, according to NBC News.

Bauza said he grew up a massive ”Looney Tunes” fan, according to the news organization. He added that the classic cartoons voiced by Mel Blanc were part of the bond he shared with his Filipino immigrant father and grandfather.

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