Elon Musk says he’s hired new Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO FILE PHOTO: Several media outlets are reporting that Elon Musk has found his Twitter CEO replacement - Linda Yaccarino. (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has apparently found the person who will replace him as the CEO of Twitter, several media outlets are reporting.

The Associated Press reported that Musk did not announce who the person is, only that it is a woman and that she’ll start at Twitter, which is also known as X Corp., in about six weeks.

Musk has been at the helm of the social media platform since he bought it last fall, saying he would not be the company’s permanent chief operating officer. He paid about $44 billion for Twitter.

With the hiring of his replacement, Musk said on Twitter on Thursday that he would become the company’s executive chairman and chief technology officer, the AP reported.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

While Musk did not announce who he hired, The Washington Post reported on Friday that NBC’s Linda Yaccarino would be the new CEO, according to two people familiar with the agreement.

The New York Times also reported that Yaccarino was in talks with Musk about the CEO job, adding that she had interviewed Musk during an advertising event in Miami last month.

Yaccarino is currently the chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, the newspaper reported. The Wall Street Journal said she has been with the company for more than a decade and was a key player in the launch of the company’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

CNBC reported that NBC Universal has already announced Yaccarino’s resignation.







