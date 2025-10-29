Eli Lilly, Walmart partner to bring Zepbound to customers with direct-to-consumer pricing

Zepbound injectible
Zepbound FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Eli Lilly have formed a partnership to help people get the obesity drug treatment Zepbound. (Matt Fowler KC - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eli Lilly and Company and Walmart have announced a partnership to offer Zepbound single-dose vials at Walmart pharmacies. The move will start nationwide in mid-November and will have direct-to-consumer pricing through LillyDirect.

Read more trending news

This will be the first time patients using LillyDirect can access self-pay pricing for Zepbound vials at a retail pharmacy location, offering a 50% or greater discount compared to the list price of other similar obesity medicines, Eli Lilly said in a news release.

Zepbound vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay.

Customers can choose between free home delivery from LillyDirect or pick-up at Walmart Pharmacy. The price for Zepbound single-dose vials is the same for both options.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity or overweight who have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep it off. It is used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, the company said.

Latest health news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!