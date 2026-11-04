Election 2026: Former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira elected to Congress

The former MLB slugger is on deck for Congress after winning a seat in Texas' 21st Congressional District.

Mark Teixeira hit the last of his 409 career home runs a decade ago. On Tuesday, the former MLB slugger connected solidly again, as he won election to the House of Representatives in Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

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Teixeira, 46, who ran as a Republican, defeated Kristin Hook, KABB reported. He won the open seat that was vacated by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, according to the television station.

Hook, a Democrat, is a former federal scientist who worked for the National Institutes of Health and the Government Accountability Office, ESPN reported.

The district included parts of San Antonio and Austin’s suburbs, along with several Hill Country counties, according to KABB.

“Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21,” Teixeira said in a statement posted on X. “I’m excited to get to work. I will be praying for all of you and for the future of this great nation. God bless Texas, and God bless America.”

Thank you to my family, friends, campaign staff, and the countless supporters who stood with us during this campaign. We could not have won this race without every person who knocked on doors, worked the polls, hosted events, and pitched in to help the cause. I am truly grateful to all of you. And of course, I want to thank all of the voters across the district who placed their trust in me. Nobody will work harder to continue earning that trust. Tonight’s victory belongs to the people of Texas’s 21st District. I’m not going to Washington for myself, but rather to be a strong, responsive voice for every family in this district. Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21. I’m excited to get to work. I will be praying for all of you and for the future of this great nation. God bless Texas, and God bless America. — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) November 4, 2026

Teixeira spent 14 seasons in the majors playing for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels before joining the New York Yankees in 2009. A three-time All-Star, he won five Golden Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards during his career, according to The Athletic.

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Teixeira won a World Series during his first season in New York and led the American League in home runs (39) and RBI (122) that year.

After retiring from baseball, Teixeira became a broadcaster for ESPN from 2017 to 2022, The Athletic reported.

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