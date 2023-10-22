Elaine Devry, ‘The Atomic Kid’ actress, fourth wife of Mickey Rooney, dead at 93

Elaine Devry: The actress and husband Mickey Rooney, shown at an event in Los Angeles in 1957. (Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Actress Elaine Devry, who appeared in “The Atomic Kid,” “With Six You Get Eggroll” and “A Guide for the Married Man” and was the fourth of Mickey Rooney’s eight wives, died Sept. 20. She was 93.

Devry died at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to a death notice posted at Hull & Hull Funeral Directors.

Devry married Rooney in Las Vegas in November 1952 and appeared in “A Slight Case of Larceny,” which starred Rooney, the following year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to IMDb.com, Devry also appeared in “China Doll” (1958), “Man-Trap” (1961), “The Last Time I Saw Archie” (1961), “Diary of a Madman” (1963), “The Cheyenne Social Club” (1970), “Bless the Beasts & Children” (1971), “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” (1973) and “Herbie Rides Again” (1974).

Rooney divorced Devry in Mexico in December 1958, with the end of their marriage not revealed publicly for several months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Devry made many appearances on television series through the years, including “Bachelor Father,” “Perry Mason,” “Death Valley Days,” “77 Sunset Strip,” “My Three Sons,” “Hawaiian Eye,” “I Dream on Jeannie,” “Family Affair,” “Cannon” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thelma Elaine Mahnken was born on Jan. 10, 1930, in Compton, California, the entertainment news website reported. She did some modeling while attending Compton High School and Compton Community College and then moved to Butte, Montana, where she married Dan Ducich in 1948.

Ducich was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to probation the following year; they divorced in 1952.

Devry returned to California, where she met Rooney at a golf driving range in Woodland Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They were married when she was 22 and he was 32.

In 1975, Devry married actor Will J. White, who died in 1992.

