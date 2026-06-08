Earthquake reportedly felt in Orlando

Seismograph
Earthquake (Negro Elkha - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ORLANDO — People in Central Florida reported feeling the ground shake on Monday.

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WFTV reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 21 miles off the western coast of Cuba, and the tremors were felt as far away as the Orlando area.

The station called the rumblings small, adding that there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warning.

WFTV said the type of earthquake is rare in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico and happened at a fault line between the North American plate and the Caribbean plate.

Click here for the latest on this developing story from WFTV.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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