Eagles showcased their own Swift-Kelce couple before facing Buccaneers

Taylor Swift had a great time during Kansas City's easy victory against the Chicago Bears. The Philadelphia Eagles had their own version of the Swift-Kelce couple on Monday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — That supposed Swift-Kelce power couple is not limited to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While fans of singer Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were agog at the possibility of romance between the 12-time Grammy Award winner and the eight-time Pro Bowl selection, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their own version of a Swift-Kelce pairing, Sports Illustrated reported.

Just before kickoff Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles posted a short video of their Swift-Kelce duo -- running back D’Andre Swift and center Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother -- on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It hits different pic.twitter.com/EWD5zUrWVY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2023

Fans of the Eagles were naturally amused by the tongue-in-cheek pairing.

“Can only imagine how long this content creator waited for them to stand next to each other lol,” one poster wrote. “Got the shot though!”

Swift -- the singer, not the running back -- accepted Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and sat in the tight end’s suite with the player’s mother, Donna Kelce, ESPN reported. She cheered enthusiastically when Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a 41-0 lead against the Chicago Bears. Kansas City eventually won, 41-10.

Taylor Swift was filmed walking with the Kansas City star in a runway near the Chiefs locker room after the game. Then, Kelce and Swift were seen driving away from Arrowhead Stadium together, according to ESPN.

But the Eagles had fun with it, and enjoyed a fun night in Tampa as the unbeaten, defending Super Bowl champions earned a convincing 25-11 victory against the Buccaneers.

