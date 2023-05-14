Eagles QB Jalen Hurts receives master’s degree from University of Oklahoma

He's a master: Jalen Hurts warms up before Super Bowl LVII. He received his master's degree on Friday. ( Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NORMAN, Okla. — It has been quite a year so far for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

He led his team to the Super Bowl in February and signed a lucrative contract extension last month. On Friday, he walked across the stage at the University of Oklahoma to receive his master’s degree in human relations, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Houston native earned his degree in an online program, KOCO-TV reported. He walked across the stage at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman and was honored by university president Joseph Harroz Jr., according to the television station.

Hurts began his college football career at the University of Alabama and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and information, ESPN reported. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2019, where he began working on his master’s degree.

Hurts’ mother, Pamela Hurts, is a special education teacher in Houston, His father, Averion Hurts, is football coach at Channelview High School in eastern Houston.

Last month, Jalen Hurts told Essence that his mother’s commitment to making her life better was an inspiration.

“She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor,” Hurts told the publication. “That’s a living testimony for me.”

Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million in April, ESPN reported. That made him the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis.

He finished second in last season’s MVP voting to another quarterback, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, after leading the Eagles to a 14-3 regular-season record.

The team’s quest to return to the Super Bowl begins on Sept. 10, when Philadelphia opens its 2023 season on the road against the New England Patriots.

