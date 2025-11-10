‘Dynasty’ actress Betty Harford dies

Betty Harford
Betty Harford FILE PHOTO: Betty Harford as she appeared in "Shadow Play" - Airdate May 6, 1987. Harford died on Nov. 2 at the age of 98. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) VIRGINIA HAWKINS;JESSICA PLAYER;BETTY HARFORD;JAMESON SAMPLEY (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An actress who appeared on such shows as “Dynasty” and “The Paper Chase” has died.

Betty Harford was 98 years old.

Her friend Wendy Mitchell said Harford died on Nov. 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No cause of death was provided.

Her acting career dated back to the 1950s, but her biggest roles were on “The Paper Chase,” where she appeared on 45 episodes as the secretary for professor Charles Kingsfield, played by John Houseman, Variety reported.

She also had the recurring role as Hilda Gunnerson, a cook, on “Dynasty” for 34 episodes, as well as one episode of its reunion miniseries, “Dynasty: The Reunion.”

Harford was an actress on the big screen, including “Spartacus” and “The China Syndrome.” Her last role was the voice of Gumba, on “Fun With Gumby,” according to IMDB.

She leaves behind her son and grandsons, according to THR.

