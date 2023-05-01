6 killed as dust storm on Illinois interstate leads to crashes, police say

DIVERNON, Ill. — A dust storm causing low visibility on a south-central Illinois interstate on Monday led to crashes and at least six deaths, authorities said.

According to the Illinois State Police, at least 20 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 cars were involved in the crashes on Interstate 55 shortly after 11 a.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported. The wrecks began on northbound lanes in Montgomery County, about 75 miles north of St. Louis, with vehicles on the southbound lanes also involved, according to the television station.

Update 6:04 p.m. EDT May 1: According to the Illinois State Police, at least 6 people have been killed in Monday’s crashes on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, WLS-TV reported.

At least 30 people have been injured, and their conditions range from minor to life-threatening, authorities said. The victims range in age from 2 years old to 80 years old, according to the television station.

“The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility,” state police said in a news release.

The highway is expected to remain closed, with cleanup continuing into Tuesday, KMOV-TV reported.

Original report: At least 30 people have been injured, Illinois State Police Capt. Ryan Starrick said. He added that there have been reports of “multiple fatalities,” and that at least two trucks had caught fire.

Wind blew dirt from nearby farms across the highway, reducing visibility, KTVI reported. The storm closed the interstate between Litchfield and Divernon, south of Springfield, according to the television station.

Nathan Cormier, a truck driver stuck in traffic, told KTVI that there appeared to be many injuries. His photos and videos of the crashes have gone viral.

“I have never seen a dust storm so bad that caused so much chaos and closed 20+ miles of highway. You could hear and feel cars exploding,” writes witness James Lewallen posted on Twitter.

The initial crash occurred near Farmersville, outside of Springfield, WMAQ-TV reported.

“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust,” Illinois State Police said in a statement. “Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes. This investigation is in its infancy and there is no further information at this time.”

Crashes in the northbound lanes produced heavy smoke, as several vehicles caught fire, KSDK-TV reported.

Wind gusts have been clocked at 41 mph at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and 44 mph at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, Missouri, KTVI reported. Wind gusts at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport near Springfield reached 43 mph on Monday, according to the television station.