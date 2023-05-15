Driver in doghouse: Man accused of DUI tried to swap seats with dog, police say

Driving dog? File photo. Police in Colorado said a man believed to be driving while intoxicated attempted to swap seats with his dog. (Y-Osawa/iStock)

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — A man is in the doghouse with Colorado police for attempting to switch places with his pooch after he was pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Springfield Police Department, the suspect was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. MDT on Saturday in the southeastern Colorado city after allegedly driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” police wrote.

According to police, the suspect exited the vehicle and claimed he was not driving the vehicle, KKTV reported.

Police said the man showed signs of intoxication, KUSA-TV reported. When confronted by the officer, the man attempted to flee.

The suspect, who was certainly not a greyhound, was apprehended about 20 yards from his vehicle, police said.

Police said there were two other passengers -- a man and a woman -- in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to Springfield police Chief Clay Klipfel, the woman owned the car, KUSA reported.

Authorities discovered that the driver, who has not been identified, had two active warrants for an arrest in Pueblo, police said. He had been driving from Las Animas to Pueblo.

The suspect was booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle 20-24 mph over the speed limit and resisting arrest.

The dog was not cited, and police did not identify the breed. The passengers in the backseat took the canine and the vehicle to Pueblo, Klipfel told KUSA.