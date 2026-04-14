‘DoorDash Grandma’ delivers McDonald’s order to Trump at Oval Office, receives tip

President Donald Trump speaks with Sharon Simmons after the DoorDash worker delivered food to the Oval Office on Monday.

WASHINGTON — The Golden Arches came to the Oval Office on Monday, with fast food delivered by a “DoorDash Grandma.”

President Donald Trump orchestrated a made-for-television moment at the White House, welcoming DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons and tipping the woman after she dropped off two bags of food from McDonald’s containing cheeseburgers and fries, CBS News reported.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Trump called toward reporters after Simmons, an Arkansas native, knocked on the exterior door of the Oval Office and was greeted by the president.

Trump was using the delivery to promote his “no tax on tips” policy as Tax Day approached. The president has stated that independent contractors receiving tips deserve a break.

The event was certainly staged. Gaining admittance onto the White House grounds requires permission beforehand, and having the opportunity to walk up to the Oval Office means more screenings and background checks, The Associated Press reported.

President Trump just received a McDonald’s delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office!



Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family.



💰 🚗 🍔 🍟 pic.twitter.com/5JkpJo839k — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2026

During the news conference and photo opportunity, Simmons told reporters she had earned more than $11,000 in tips a year. The tax changes reduced the amount of income she had to claim, according to the news organization.

Simmons, a grandmother of 10, was asked by a reporter if the White House was a good tipper.

“Um ... potentially,” she said with a smile.

“Wait,” Trump said, reaching into his pocket and handing Simmons a $100 bill, Fox News reported.

Simmons took the cash, laughed and completed her thought. “Yes, very,” she said, according to the news outlet.

In testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee in July 2025, Simmons said she had been delivering food for DoorDash since 2022.

“It enables me to earn good money on my own terms,” she told the committee. “The earnings from dashing is how I help put food on our table, how I help my husband through medical treatments, and how I maintain connections with my community and 10 grandchildren.”

In a news release, DoorDash said that Simmons has completed more than 14,000 deliveries.

“Since No Tax on Tips was enacted, we estimate Dashers have saved hundreds of millions of dollars,” the company said.

“It was an incredible honor to represent Dashers from all over the country at the White House today,” Simmons said in a statement released by DoorDash. “Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible. Now, No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Arkansas, also got into the act.

“I’m incredibly proud that my constituent Sharon was able to benefit from the No Tax on Tips policy I helped pass last year,” Womack, who has served in the House since 2011, wrote on X. This is what it’s all about—making sure hardworking people like Sharon keep more of the money they earn so they can better support their families."

The White House later said that Trump personally delivered the food to West Wing staff members, the AP reported.

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