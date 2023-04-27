Don Lemon speaks out about future plans; first, he’s going to the beach

Don Lemon attends 2023 Time100 Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Don Lemon told an interviewer Wednesday that he is “excited for a new chapter” in his life, days after he was fired from his job at CNN.

Lemon was interviewed by “Extra” on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in New York City Wednesday evening.

“Extra” correspondent Tommy DiDario spoke with Lemon about his firing and what he plans to do next.

According to Lemon, he plans to relax.

“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.

“I have time,” Lemon noted. “I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

Lemon, who said on Monday when he was fired that he was “stunned,” is looking forward, not back. “Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lemon added, “I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it. I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that.

“I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes… So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”

