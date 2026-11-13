Dolly Parton’s last recorded song released; listen to ‘Torn’ with U2

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Her last recorded song, "Torn" with U2, has been released. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The final song Dolly Parton recorded before her death has been released.

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She sang on U2’s newly released track “Torn,” the final song on the group’s latest album “Carnaval de Luz,” Variety reported.

The album is U2’s 16th studio album, Billboard reported. It is the first album of new music from the band in nine years.

The Queen of Country sings with Bono about what Variety called “our country’s politically divided landscape.”

She starts the song with Bono picking up the second verse before their voices combine to sing about a “house divided” and “somebody loses either way.”

One lyric Parton sings is “Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war.”

Watch the lyric video, which features Parton prominently, here or below:

According to Parton’s website, “Torn” was co-written by Parton, U2 and Johnny McDaid.

The site said: “‘Torn’ is a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.”

She recorded it in June in Nashville, Tennessee.

A separate country version of the song, called “Torn (feat. Dolly Parton) [Kent Wells Version],” was also released this week, her website said. There is also a third version: “Torn (feat. Dolly Parton) [T Bon Burnett Take].”

Bono spoke with Rolling Stone about the recording, telling the publication that she has difficulty listening to it since her death from cancer on Aug. 25. She was 80 years old. She approved the final mix.

“When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song,” Bono said. “And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now.”

“It’s very moving to have had these intimacies with such a figure,” Bono told Rolling Stone. “The fact that they’re not there now, in any way you can call back, other than through her songs, is very sobering.”

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