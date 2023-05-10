Dolly Parton rock album set for November release; includes songs with McCartney, Sting, others

Parton's rock album comes out in November LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ( Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame /Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Country icon Dolly Parton’s first rock album, Rockstar, will be released on Nov. 17, according to Billboard.

Parton, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022, collaborated with some of the music industry’s greatest stars on her first rock/pop album.

Joining Parton on the album are The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Deborah Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton and Kid Rock.

According to Billboard, Sting joins Parton on The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take,” while Joan Jett and the Blackhearts pair with Parton on the 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Stapleton and Parton cover the Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band classic “Night Moves.” She sings “Let It Be” with McCartney, Starr, Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Parton, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She initially turned down the nomination, saying she was not a rock star. Under pressure from fans, she relented and accepted

The 30-track album includes 21 rock classics, including “Free Bird,” “Purple Rain” and “We Are the Champions,” in addition to nine original songs.

Parton has had a long and successful career. In 1999, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and in 2005, she received the National Medal of Arts. She has nine Country Music Association awards and 12 Grammys.

You can preorder the album set to be released on Nov. 17, here.