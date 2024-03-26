Dollar Tree to increase max price in its stores to $7 by the end of the year

Dollar Tree will raise the price cap in its stores to $7 according to its fourth quarter earnings call earlier this month.

Dollar Tree raises maximum price t$7 FILE PHOTO: MIAMI, FL - JULY 28: A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will raise its maximum price to $7. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dollar Tree will raise the price cap in its stores to $7 according to its fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

“This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7,” Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said in the call on March 13, USA Today reported.

In 2021, the company raised the base price of items from $1 to $1.25. Last June, the company announced a $5 cap, Yahoo Finance reported.

Company officials say the increase in prices reflects a wealthier customer base.

“The fastest-growing demographic is north of $125,000 a year in income,” said. “It’s not like the Northeast is strong and the West is weak. That boat is lifting pretty even all the way up.”

The company recently announced that it would close around 1,000 Family Dollar brand locations over the next few years with 600 expected to close this year.

1,000 Family Dollar, Dollar Tree stores to close

Some of the locations closing include stores in:

  • Middletown, New Jersey
  • Tallahassee, Florida
  • Peoria, Illinois
  • Lynchburg, Virginia
  • East Liverpool, Ohio
  • Slocomb, Alabama
  • Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Humansville, Missouri
  • Willow Springs, Missouri
  • Wichita, Kansas
  • Clearwater, South Carolina
  • Elkins, West Virginia

Dollar Tree operates 16,774 stores across 48 states as of Feb. 3.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!