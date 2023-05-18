Disney World to permanently close Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience this fall Walt Disney World announced Thursday that it will be closing the Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser officially at the end of September. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Thursday it will close the Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser at the end of September.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel costs around $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay. The final voyages will take place Sept. 28 through Sept. 30, WFTV reported. The minimum is two nights.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” Disney said in a statement, obtained by WFTV. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened in March 2022, according to the news outlet. The experience included entertainment, food, and drinks, and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Bookings for the last few months for the Galactic Starcruiser have been paused and are expected to open May 26. Those who have booked past Sept. 30 will be contacted to change their plans, Disney said, according to WFTV.

Employees were notified about the decision Thursday, the Washington Post reported.