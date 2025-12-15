Director Rob Reiner, wife found dead in Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (L-R) Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The couple was found dead in their home on Dec. 14. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Actor turned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead inside a home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Officials said they had stab wounds and a family member is being questioned, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed their deaths, saying, “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss,” CNN reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the scene for a medical aid call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officials said.

They found Reiner and his wife dead inside their home in the Brentwood section of the city.

CNN reported they were discovered by a family member.

Police are investigating their deaths as an apparent homicide.

The Los Angeles Times reported there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called his death devastating for the city.

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” Bass said in a statement, the AP reported. “An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called him a “renowned director, writer, and activist,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Rob Reiner, the son of iconic comedian Carl Reiner, who died in 2020 at the age of 98, got his start in bit parts in shows such as “Manhunt,” “Gomer Pyle: USMC” and “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” before getting his big break as Michael “Meathead Stivic” in “All in the Family.”

He also found massive success behind the camera as a director of such films as “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Stand by Me,” “The Princess Bride” and “When Harry Met Sally...”

The latter is where he met his wife of more than 30 years, photographer Michele Singer, the AP reported. She also became a producer for films directed by her husband, such as “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

They had three children together.

Before his marriage to Michele Singer Reiner, had been married to actress and director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. The couple adopted their daughter, Tracy. Marshall died in 2018.

The Times called Reiner a “leading political voice in Hollywood,” who was a co-founder of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

Check back for more on this developing story.

0 of 44 Remembering Rob Reiner Prolific director Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. Take a look back at his long career in front of and behind the camera.(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES - MARCH 23: THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW. Episode: "Br-room, Br-room." Featuring (from left): Producer Carl Reiner with son, Robert. Image dated March 23, 1965. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner Rob Reiner with his wife Penny Marshall sitting on a sofa. She is wearing a rust suede coat; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images) (Art Zelin/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 22: ALL IN THE FAMILY second episode, "Writing the President". Carroll O'Connor as Archie Bunker, Rob Reiner as Michael Stivic and Sally Struthers as Gloria Bunker Stivic. Original air-date January 19, 1971. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CA - 1987: Actor and film director Rob Reiner, and TV producer Norman Lear pose together during a 1987 Los Angeles, California, photo portrait session. Reiner, the director of such hit films as "This Is Spinal Tap," and "Sleepless In Seattle," is active in California politics. Norman Lear, the creator of TV's "All in the Family," is also active in politics. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner 1989: Janice Crystal, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Remembering Rob Reiner Rob Reiner and Michele Singer at the Premiere of When Harry Met Sally July 13, 1989 Credit: (Photo by Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images) (MediaPunch/MediaPunch via Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner Tom Cruise listening to Director Rob Reiner in between scenes from the film 'A Few Good Men', 1992. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner 391451 06: Actor-Director Rob Reiner introduces a reading of the Declaration of Independence by a group of children at the 2001 Liberty Medal ceremonies July 4, 2001 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner CHICAGO - JUNE 22: Actor-director Rob Reiner throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox on June 22, 2008 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 11: Actor/director Rob Reiner and his family attend the premiere of the film "Kangaroo Jack" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 11, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: Actors Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers accept the Innovator Award for "All In The Family" during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 18: Actors Albert Brooks (L) and Rob Reiner arrive at the premiere of "Finding Nemo" at the El Capitan theatre on May 18, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Getty Images) (Dan Steinberg/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES - JUNE 16: Actors Kate Hudson (L), Luke Wilson and director Rob Reiner pose at the premiere of "Alex & Emma" at the Chinese Theater on June 16, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actor/producer Rob Reiner on stage during a fundraising event for presedential hopeful Howard Dean on December 15, 2003 at the House of Blues in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) (Doug Benc/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES - MAY 6: Director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend the "Earth To LA - The Greatest Show On Earth" event benefitting the Natural Resources Defense Council on May 6, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. The event raised over 2 million dollars for the NRDC.(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner SANTA MONICA - OCTOBER 29: Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner and Marlee Matlin attend the 12th Annual Dream Halloween Fundraiser held at Santa Monica Airport October 29, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JANUARY 22: Producer Norman Lear (L) and Director Rob Reiner attend the 2006 Producers Guild awards held at the Universal Hilton on January 22, 2006 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 13: (US TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor/director Christopher Guest and actor Rob Reiner attend the after party to the Los Angeles premiere of the Warner Independent Pictures' film "For Your Consideration" on November 13, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 16: (L to R) Actor Jack Nicholson, director Rob Reiner, actors Morgan Freeman and Beverly Todd pose at the premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Bucket List" at the Cinerama Dome Theater on December 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 20: Directors Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner arrive at the Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences' 19th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction at the Beverly Hills Hotel on January 20, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Actor Rob Reiner throws out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox played the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on June 16, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 12: Rachel McAdams and Rob Reiner walk the carpet at 2015 Toronto International Film Festival - Jason Reitman's Live Read - Photo Call at Ryerson Theatre on September 12, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images) (Sonia Recchia/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Rob Reiner attends "Misery" Broadway opening night at The Broadhurst Theatre on November 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images) (Michael Stewart/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 07: Honorees Carl Reiner (L) and Rob Reiner attend the Carl and Rob Reiner Hand and Footprint Ceremony during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_006 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM) (Matt Winkelmeyer) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: Rob Reiner and Woody Harrelson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of LBJ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment) (Vivien Killilea) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Director Rob Reiner speaks during the Women's March Los Angeles 2018 on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version is available.) (L-R) Special Guests Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal attend The 30th Anniversary Screening of “When Harry Met Sally…” Opening Night at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM) (Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Special guests Billy Crystal (R) and Rob Reiner attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images) (Rachel Luna/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Rob Reiner attends the "This Is Spinal Tap" 35th Anniversary during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe) Remembering Rob Reiner WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Rob Reiner attends the 46th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) (Paul Morigi/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (EDITORS NOTE: The jacket in this image has been retouched) Rob Reiner attends the screening of "Misery" during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM) Remembering Rob Reiner HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Aaron Sorkin and Rob Reiner speak onstage at the screening of "The American President" during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rob Reiner attends SiriusXM Presents Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend Live With The Cast Of "Spinal Tap 2" at SiriusXM Studios on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Remembering Rob Reiner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal attend the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

©2025 Cox Media Group