Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

Dexter Scott King

Dexter Scott King Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. has died. (The King Center)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on Monday, WSB-TV reported. He was 62.

In a statement obtained by WSB, the King Center said Dexter Scott King died “after a valiant battle with prostate cancer.”

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” his wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


