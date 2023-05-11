Deputy sheriff dies after dog attacks her and her son in their fenced backyard

Sheriff's deputy killed by dog An Indiana sheriff’s deputy was killed by a dog in her backyard Tuesday night while protecting her son after the animal attacked the pair.

An Indiana sheriff’s deputy was killed by a dog in her backyard Tuesday night while protecting her son after the animal attacked the pair, according to the Indianapolis Star.

>> Read more trending news

Tamieka White, 46, was pronounced dead shortly after Indianapolis police responded to her home around 7:45 p.m. for a call of a dog attack. Police found White and her 8-year-old son severely injured.

The boy is recovering from his injuries.

Deputy Tamieka White, a 17 yr. veteran of @MCSO_IN. She and her 8 yr. old son were attacked by a dog. Deputy White didn't survive the attack. Family and friends say she had the biggest heart, and was an avid billiards player. pic.twitter.com/KitEUrUblb — Kaitlyn Kendall (@KaitlynReports) May 10, 2023

According to Indianapolis police, the dog was fatally shot by a responding officer when the animal charged at the officers at them.

Neighbors said the two were attacked in the backyard of her home. The yard is fenced, WTHR-TV reported. According to one neighbor, White was dog-sitting.

“She died last night protecting the most important person in her life,” Brittany Seligman, White’s commander at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal called White a “bright light” to everyone who knew her and said in a statement that the agency is grateful for her nearly 17 years of service.

According to the Star, Indianapolis Animal Care Services said workers impounded the deceased dog, three additional dogs and a cat from the dog owner’s home.

The incident is still being investigated, police said.