Demi Lovato marries Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

The couple had been engaged since December 2023.
Married: Singer Demi Lovato married Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a California ceremony on May 25. (Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Demi Lovato married musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes during a ceremony in California on May. 25.

The pop star, 32, and her musician boyfriend were united in marriage during a ceremony in California, Lavato confirmed to Vogue magazine.

The wedding comes approximately 18 months after the couple announced their engagement on social media.

Vogue shared photos of Lovato’s bridal gown in an Instagram post. The dress was custom-made by British designer Vivienne Westwood.

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Lovato told Vogue. “When I was thinking about (what dress style I wanted), I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets."

Lovato and Lutes met during the making of her 2022 album“Holy Fv--,” with Lutes co-writing three of the 16 tracks.

Jutes popped the question in a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2023, according to People.

