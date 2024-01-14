DeMarcus Blount, former North Alabama running back, dies from heart attack

Former player dies: DeMarcus Blount, who starred at the University of North Alabama, died Friday. (33ft/iStock)

Former University of North Alabama running back DeMarcus Blount, the school’s career touchdown leader, died Friday from an apparent heart attack, the school said. He was 40.

>> Read more trending news

The university announced Blount’s death on X, formerly known as Twitter. He held the school record for rushing touchdowns with 57 and ranks fourth on the all-time rushing list with 3,116 yards, according to the school’s media guide. He had 20 touchdowns in 2002 and again in 2003 and had 63 total in his career, scoring 382 points.

Blount also had a 75-yard run from scrimmage against West Georgia in 2002 and led the team in rushing all four seasons at the school (2002-2005).

We are saddened to learn the passing of former standout running back DeMarcus Blount.



DeMarcus played at UNA from 2002-05 and holds the school record for career touchdowns with 57. He ranks fourth on the all-time rushing list with over 3,000 yards.



Forever a #LionLegend 🦁 pic.twitter.com/GuRl3zrspl — North Alabama Football (@UNAFootball) January 13, 2024

Blount was a star running back at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida, according to WEAR-TV. He led the Eagles to an unbeaten season in 2000, as Pine Forest defeated top-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas 34-27 in the first overtime game in Florida high school football history.

Blount later served as an assistant for his high school alma mater, according to WEAR. He coached running backs for the Eagles, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with DeMarcus’s family, friends and teammates. He will forever be a #LionLegend,” the school wrote on X.





© Cox Media Group