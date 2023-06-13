‘Deadpool 3′ moves up, ‘Blade’ pushed back as Marvel adjusts release schedule

Release date changed: FILE PHOTO: Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. Marvel has announced the rescheduling of several upcoming movies including the "Untitled Deadpool Movie" featuring both actors. (NOAM GALAI/Getty Images for Netflix)

Fans of some MCU franchises will have to wait longer to see the films, but there is good news for those who love Wade Wilson.

Marvel has announced that it’s shaking up the schedule of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe releases and while several films’ release dates are being pushed back, the “Untitled Deadpool Movie” release is moving up.

The third “Deadpool” installment which will again star Ryan Reynolds in the titular role of the “merc with the mouth” will be released on May 3, next year, instead of the original November release. The latest “Deadpool” film also features the fan-favorite of Reynolds with Hugh Jackman who is reprising his role as Wolverine/Logan.

News of the pairing was announced last September by Reynolds in a social media post where he says on camera, “Hugh Jackman, how’d you like to play Wolverine one last time?” and Jackman dryly responds, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” It is the first time “Deadpool” will be featured in the MCU. Reynolds and Jackman appeared together as their characters in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” however many fans of the Wade Wilson character don’t necessarily accept that version, with CBR calling it “a sore subject among the fandom.”

Other films were also moved around the schedule.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is now coming out on July 26, 2024, instead of May 3, the date that “Deadpool 3″ moved to. The latest installment of the “Captain America” storyline now follows Sam Wilson as he finally follows the mission set forth by Steve Rodgers at the end of “Avengers: End Game” and that the former Falcon declined in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series on Disney+. The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford who is taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was first portrayed by the late William Hurt.

“Thunderbolts” was scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, the new release date for “Captain America” and is now going to come out on Dec. 20, 2024. “Thunderbolts” stars David Harbour, Julia Luis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and Florence Pugh among others.

“Blade” had been scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, but has been delayed to Feb. 14, 2025. “Blade” will star Mahershala Ali.

“Fantastic Four” was supposed to be released on Feb. 14, 2025, and is now scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.

