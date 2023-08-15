Darren Kent, ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ actor, dead at 36

Darren Kent: Darren Kent had a memorable role in the season four finale of "Game of Thrones." (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Darren Kent, who appeared as a goatherder in an episode of “Game of Thrones” and also was featured in the film “Dungeons & Dragons,” died Friday, his agent said. He was 36.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, in a statement on Tuesday posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” the agency wrote. “His parents and best friend [were] by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

No cause of death was given, according to CNN.

Born in Essex, England, Kent was featured in the finale of “Game of Thrones’” fourth season in a memorable scene, Deadline reported.

His other credits included a role in this year’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” film, in which he played a reanimated corpse; and the BBC’s adaptation of “Les Misérables,” according to Variety.

Kent’s first major acting role came in the 2008 horror “Mirrors,” the entertainment news website reported.

The actor, who had a rare skin disorder, won Best Actor honors at the 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards for his role in “Sunny Boy,” according to Deadline. Kent played Danny, a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun and halts his desire to be a regular teenager.

Kent’s other credits include “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Marshal’s Law,” “Bloody Cuts,” “The Frankenstein Chronicles, “Blood Drive,” “Green Fingers,” “EastEnders,” “Happy Hours,” “Love Without Walls” and “Birds Sorrow,” according to Variety.

