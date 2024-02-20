Actor Danny Masterson transferred to minimum-security prison

Danny Masterson File photo. Actor Danny Masterson was transferred to a minimum-security prison on Friday. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix)

Actor Danny Masterson, serving a 30-year-to-life sentence for rape, has been transferred to a minimum-security prison in California, correctional records show.

Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in “That ′70s Show” from 1998 to 2006, was transferred to the California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Incarcerated Records and Information Search (CIRIS) website. He had been incarcerated for the last three weeks at Corcoran State Prison, a maximum-security facility where inmates like Charles Manson served their sentences, Deadline reported.

A representative for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed to USA Today that Masterson was transferred on Feb. 16.

The spokesperson said that “by law,” the department “cannot disclose information about reasons for transfers or detailed housing information,” according to the newspaper.

The actor was sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison in September 2023 after he was convicted of raping two women decades earlier.

After his sentencing, Masterson was transferred from the Los Angeles County Jail to a medium-security facility, North Kern State Prison, located about 145 miles north of Los Angeles.

On Jan. 29, Masterson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison, according to Us Weekly. According to Deadline, the actor’s relocation was carried out due to concerns over “the inmate’s well-being.”

Corcoran is described as one of 10 facilities for California’s “most violent and dangerous male offenders,” USA Today reported.

In June 2023, a jury found Masterson guilty of two counts of rape by force or fear after deliberating the case for more than six days. The panel was deadlocked on a rape allegation involving a third victim, prosecutors said.

Jurors found that Masterson raped two women, 23 and 28, at his home in separate incidents months apart in 2003.

Masterson, 47, starred in “That ‘70s Show” alongside Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Lauren Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama from 1998 to 2006. He most recently starred alongside Kutcher in the Netflix show “The Ranch,” from 2016 to 2018.

Masterson will be eligible for parole in 2042, according to the CIRIS website.

