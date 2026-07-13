Cyclosporiasis cases increase; what we know and don’t know about the illness

Thousands of people have been sickened by cyclosporiasis around the country, and while the cases increase, there are still several things that officials don’t know.

[ Read more trending news ]

In Michigan alone, there were more than 2,600 cases on Monday, up more than 1,000 from Friday, well over the typical 50 cases a year, ABC News reported.

At least 44 people have been hospitalized so far.

But Michigan is not alone in seeing an increase in cyclosporiasis cases.

ABC News said that at least 31 states have cases of the illness.

New York had at least 470 cases as of Friday. Ohio had 364.

While they know where cases are increasing, officials still don’t know what is causing the outbreak.

Past illnesses were caused by imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, mesclun lettuce, and cilantro, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

But no product has been identified as the source, CNN reported.

According to The Washington Post, the microscopic parasite is one of the largest foodborne illnesses to trace its source, since there is usually a time period between when people eat something contaminated and when they get sick.

People who develop cyclosporiasis may have symptoms including watery diarrhea, cramping, and bloating for several weeks. If they become dehydrated enough, they will have to be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

To prevent getting sick, people should wash produce and cook fruits and vegetables, and avoid going to places such as a public swimming pool, CNN advised.

©2026 Cox Media Group